Drs. Mary Leppert and Joyce Harrison | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Mary Leppert, MB, BCh, director of Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Center for Development and Learning, and Joyce Harrison, MD, child psychiatrist in the psychiatry and mental health program, were selected as recipients of the 2020 Johns Hopkins Medicine Institute for Excellence in Education’s (IEE) Outstanding Educator Award in Innovation.

The pair created the KKI-NECT program, a workforce multiplier that seeks to increase the ability of primary care physicians to care for children with developmental and behavioral problems. The IEE Outstanding Educator Award in Innovation recognizes an individual or, in the rare case, a two-person team, for having developed a resource that directly improves medical or biomedical education.

