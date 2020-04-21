Quantcast

Group seeks court order releasing Prince George’s detainees

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 21, 2020

Citing the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment, a prisoners’ rights group is seeking a federal court order to release medically vulnerable detainees from the Prince George's County jail to protect them from contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus. In papers filed Tuesday, Civil Rights Corps also urged the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt to ...

