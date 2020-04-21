Quantcast

HoCoRespond donates $205K in COVID-19 emergency grants

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2020

The Community Foundation of Howard County, Horizon Foundation, United Way of Central Maryland and Women's Giving Circle of Howard County have announced $205,000 in grants to 13 Howard County nonprofits addressing COVID-19 needs. The collaborative effort, called HoCoRespond, has also launched its second fundraising challenge, with a goal of raising $200,000 in five days. The application process for the second round ...

