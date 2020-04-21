Quantcast

Lockheed Martin shows $1.7B in net earnings in Q1 report

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2020

Bethesda-based aerospace and global security company Lockheed Martin Corporation Tuesday reported first quarter 2020 net sales of $15.7 billion, compared to $14.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Net earnings in the first quarter of 2020 were $1.7 billion, or $6.08 per share, compared to $1.7 billion, or $5.99 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. Cash from operations in the first quarter of 2020 ...

