Mark Yost | Lewis Brisbois

Mark Yost has joined the Baltimore office of Lewis Brisbois as a partner in its health care and regulatory compliance and long-term care and elder law practices.

Yost brings to Lewis Brisbois more than 15 years of experience in the regulatory, government affairs, and public policy areas of the health care sector, with a particular expertise in the post-acute care and aging fields.

Focusing his practice on defending healthcare providers in medical malpractice cases and against government and regulatory actions, Yost has litigated numerous complex matters that have been essential to business operations. He consistently applies innovative strategies to navigate challenging regulatory circumstances.

Previously, Yost served as CEO, chief operating officer and general counsel for a regional health care company. In these leadership positions, he oversaw operations across five nursing homes, a physician’s practice, and other ancillary companies. Significantly, he led the company through two major acquisitions and a record-breaking sale-leaseback of the major assets.

Prior to serving in these roles, Yost managed the regulatory affairs for a national Continuing Care Retirement Community developer and operator.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.