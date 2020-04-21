Quantcast

Siemens donates $150K to Chase Brexton for COVID-19 response

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2020

The Siemens Foundation Tuesday announced it is providing $150,000 to Chase Brexton Health Care to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. The community health center is one of 12 receiving financial support from the nonprofit organization established by Siemens USA. Aligning with its dedication to social equity, the Siemens Foundation, including funding provided to it by Siemens ...

