Quantcast

Trump vows to ‘suspend immigration’ to US because of virus

By: Associated Press Jill Colvin and Ben Fox April 21, 2020

WASHINGTON — Returning to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis, President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the coronavirus. "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo