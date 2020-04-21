Quantcast

UMD announces plans to celebrate 2020 spring graduates

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2020

The University of Maryland Tuesday announces its three-part plan to celebrate 2020 spring graduates amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Revealed to the campus community today in a letter from UMD President Wallace D. Loh, the special arrangements include a virtual commencement celebration May 22 to recognize graduates through an engaging, multi-platform program; complimentary tickets to a Maryland football game ...

