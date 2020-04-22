Agnik named finalist in COVID-19 hackathon for breathing app

A Columbia maker of a distributed data analytics platform for connected vehicles and devices was named a finalist in a hackathon aimed at fighting COVID-19.

Agnik LLC was a finalist in the Health and Wellness category of The Global Hack for developing HealShare, a shared public health framework that lets users record their breathing sounds with a smartphone and submit them to the network, which can be used to detect emerging patterns of breathing discomfort.

The company, which makes the connected car gps tracker Vyncs, has added the technology developed in HealShare as a beta feature to the software, called Breathe@Vyncs. Users can see how the audio signature of their breathing changes over time and can compare it with others around the world.

Hillol Kargupta, president of Agnik, said in a news release that public health and mobility are likely to be strongly paired and the company is committed to developing new technology for better and safer mobility.