Ally Bank offering COVID-19 relief for Md. customers

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

Ally Financial Inc. announced the digital financial-services company will dismiss overdrawn balances for Maryland customers who are scheduled to receive a stimulus payment for COVID-19 pandemic relief as one measure in a comprehensive set of financial support initiatives released Wednesday. The money is a permanent credit to accounts and bank officials said the money does not ...

