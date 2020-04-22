Quantcast

Atos acquires Md. data science firm Miner & Kasch

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

Miner & Kasch, an artificial intelligence and data science consulting firm headquartered in Elkridge, was acquired by digital transformation company Atos. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. With this acquisition, Atos will enhance its big data and AI consulting practice of zData experts to accelerate its Data Science-as-a-Service offering and to deploy edge and next generation data ...

