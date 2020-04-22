Quantcast

Community Foundation of Howard County pledges additional $100K to COVID-19 relief effort

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, will contribute an additional $100,000 of rapid relief funds in a second wave of funding to help mitigate the damage of COVID-19 across Howard County. The foundation’s board of trustees unanimously passed the resolution to release the funds. This $100,000 ...

