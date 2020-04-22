Quantcast

DAVID AARON THOMAS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Excited utterance exception David Aaron Thomas was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County of second-degree assault and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.1 Thomas was sentenced to a term of 15 years in prison, with all but 11 years suspended, and a period of probation ...

