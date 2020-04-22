Quantcast

ezStorage rolls out contactless renting

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

Columbia-based ezStorage Corporation has added contactless renting at its storage facilities throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. This allows our customers to rent a storage unit from the safety of their home without person-to-person contact. With the contactless rental option, customers can rent a storage unit from the comfort of their own home. This not only limits ...

