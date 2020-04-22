Quantcast

First United earns BauerFinancial’s 5-Star rating for third consecutive year

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

First United Corporation, an Oakland-based bank holding company, Wednesday announced that it has earned a five-star rating from BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm. This marks the third consecutive year that First United has received this recognition. A five-star rating indicates that a bank excels in areas of capital ...

