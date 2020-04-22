Quantcast

Grassroots Cannabis completes expansion of Taneytown cultivation center

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

Grassroots Cannabis, a company that grows, processes and sells medical cannabis, completed a 20,000-square-foot expansion of its cultivation center in Taneytown, significantly increasing its production capacity. The expansion of the state-of-the-art indoor facility is fully dedicated to production space, enabling Grassroots to grow more cannabis plants which will ultimately yield 2 ½ times more safe and effective ...

