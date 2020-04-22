Quantcast

High court rules that insurance cause of action begins at denial

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 22, 2020

Motorists injured in a crash and denied underinsured motorist coverage by their own carrier have three years from the date of denial to sue their underwriter, Maryland’s top court unanimously ruled Monday. The Court of Appeals rejected an insurance company’s argument that the three-year clock begins when the injured motorist settles with the other, at-fault driver’s ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo