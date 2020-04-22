Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals, Maryland Court of Special Appeals — April 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

Insurance Law; Statute of limitations: The statute of limitations in an underinsured motorist claim, in which the insured instituted a contract action against its own insurer to recover underinsured motorist benefits, began to run only when the insurer actually denied the insured’s demand for benefits, thereby breaching the insurance contract. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company v. ...

