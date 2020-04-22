Quantcast

Watch Larry Hogan and Angela Alsobrooks joint press conference here

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 22, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks have scheduled a press conference for 3 p.m. at Laurel Medical Center. The video will be added to this item when it becomes available. If it is after 3 p.m. and you don’t see a video below, please reload the page.

