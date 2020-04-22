Quantcast

MSAA cancels summer conference due to coronavirus pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

The Maryland State's Attorneys' Association announced Wednesday that it has canceled its summer conference, scheduled for June 15 to 17 in Ocean City, given the COVID-19 pandemic. "We will not reschedule this conference for the remainder of this year, but will continue to work to find other ways to provide education and updates to our members," ...

