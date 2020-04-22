Quantcast

ROY G. JOSEPH v. THOMAS HOWES

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

Civil litigation -- Motion for reconsideration -- Timeliness We are called upon to determine whether a motion for reconsideration was timely filed so as to toll the time with which to secure in banc review in a civil case, pursuant to Rule 2-551(b). ... Read the opinion.

