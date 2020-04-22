Quantcast

SACHINDER N. GUPTA v. MARYLAND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICE

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020

Civil rights -- Free speech -- Sovereign immunity Sachinder N. Gupta (“Gupta”), appellant, filed suit in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County against Maryland Environmental Service (“MES”), appellee, alleging a violation of his right to exercise free speech under Article 40 of the Maryland Declaration of Rights (Count I), and defamation (Count II). MES filed ...

