GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS ATTORNEY

Prince George’s County Office of Law is seeking an experienced attorney with at least 2-4 years of relevant experience to work in our Government Operations Division. The successful candidate will represent County departments and agencies in Administrative Hearings, Code Enforcement Hearings, respond to Public Information Act requests and render advice and opinions. The successful candidate must be licensed and in good standing to practice law in Maryland. Must be able to perform work of moderate difficulty, with the ability to handle routine matters independently or under minimum supervision.

Interested persons should email their resume including salary requirement to:

bagreer@co.pg.md.us , no later than May 5, 2020. Bridgette A. Greer, Esq. at, no later than May 5, 2020.

