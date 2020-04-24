Joseph V. Kaplan, employment attorney, dies at 66 of COVID-19

Joseph V. Kaplan, an attorney who represented federal employees and moonlighted as a songwriter and actor, died April 22 from COVID-19. He was 66.

The Philadelphia native spent his more than 40-year legal career defending employees, according to a blog post on the website of Passman & Kaplan P.C. in Washington, where he was a founding principal. He was a member of the Maryland and District of Columbia bars.

A 1978 graduate of the Gonzaga University School of Law, Kaplan went on to earn an LL.M. degree from the George Washington University National Law Center, now the George Washington University Law School, where he focused on labor and employment law.

Kaplan began work in 1979 with the National Treasury Employees Union, where he was involved in labor litigation and negotiations. He entered private practice in 1986 as an associate with Passman & Broida in Washington. After a brief stint running his own legal practice, Kaplan in 1990 merged his firm with Edward Passman’s under the name Passman & Kaplan P.C.

“He and I have been partners since Jan. 1, 1990,” Edward H. Passman said Friday. “He was a terrific partner and a good friend.”

Passman noted that Kaplan served as the longtime president of the board of directors of Hexagon, a Washington nonprofit that creates and performs satirical and political musical revues to raise money for charities.