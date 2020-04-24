Stephanie Shack | Enterprise Community Partners

Enterprise Community Partners promoted Senior Vice President Stephanie Shack to the new position of chief legal officer, overseeing legal and compliance operations across Enterprise’s entities nationwide.

Shack’s appointment to CLO follows Enterprise’s recent decision to combine the legal departments of Enterprise Community Investment and Enterprise Community Partners into one. Shack joined Enterprise in 2017 as senior vice president and general counsel for ECI, prior to which she was senior vice president, associate general counsel and assistant secretary with Corporate Office Properties Trust, a publicly traded real estate investment trust. Previously, she held positions at the Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation, the global law firm DLA Piper and the office of U.S. Magistrate Judge John E. Dougherty. Stephanie graduated with honors from Washington University in St. Louis and received her Juris Doctor with distinction from Emory University School of Law.

