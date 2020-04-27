Quantcast

Baltimore appeals decision striking down city’s Clean Air Act

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 27, 2020

Baltimore is challenging a federal judge's decision to strike down a municipal clean air law that could have shuttered two incinerators within the city limits. Acting City Solicitor Dana P. Moore has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to review U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III's decision last month. "While we do ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo