Quantcast

Giant Food offering nutrition classes in virtual format

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2020

Landover-based grocery chain Giant Food Monday announced it will be offering free, weekly online nutrition and healthy living classes aimed at supporting the greater community, as well as individuals with chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease who are navigating the COVID-19 epidemic. At a time when the CDC recommends individuals postpone regular, non-urgent health care visits ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo