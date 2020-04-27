Quantcast

Rubble company filed ‘takings’ suit too soon, high court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 27, 2020

Maryland’s top court on Friday refused to reinstate a $45 million jury award to a company that has battled Harford County for nearly 30 years over the firm's right to use its property as a rubble landfill. In its 7-0 decision, the Court of Appeals said Maryland Reclamation Associates Inc. ran afoul of the legal doctrine that ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo