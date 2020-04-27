Quantcast

Sheetz offers free coffee to Md. first responders, health care workers

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2020

Pennsylvania-based Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will offer free coffee to first responders and health care workers in Maryland in appreciation of their commitment to health and safety as they fight on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. This offer is available to hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics and ...

