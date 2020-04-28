Quantcast

Loyola Maryland’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship forms COVID-19 pro bono consulting group for businesses

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2020

Loyola University Maryland’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CI&E) has formed a pro bono consulting group to specifically help Baltimore-based businesses navigate the COVID-19 crisis. Crisis navigators are serving as mentors, problem solvers and counselors in a time of great uncertainty for small businesses. Ways they might help include: suggesting innovative pivots to a company's operating ...

