Point Breeze Credit Union donates $10K to SARC

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2020

Hunt Valley-based Point Breeze Credit Union donated $10,000 to the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center (SARC) to provide services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and stalking throughout Harford County. According to Lancellotti, SARC’s free and confidential services include a 24-hour helpline, abuser and crisis intervention, counseling services, legal representation and ...

