UMB, Arabbers to deliver chicken to west Baltimore residents

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2020

The University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Community Engagement Center is teaming up with the Southwest Baltimore’s Arabber Preservation Society to deliver 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken to west Baltimore community members. Arabbers, street vendors who sell fruits and vegetables from horse-drawn carts, will be collecting and distributing donations Wednesday at noon at Neopol Savory Smokery, 875 Hollins St. The ...

