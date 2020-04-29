Quantcast

Associated Black Charities offers virtual summit on new PPP funds

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2020

Associated Black Charities (ABC) will hold the SOS Virtual Summit Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon for small- and African American-owned businesses in the Baltimore region. The meeting will include speakers from banks and financial organizations on what happened in the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) when many of these businesses were excluded, ...

