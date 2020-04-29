Hogan vows to fix unemployment claim logjam

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan said he is going to ensure that fixes are implemented quickly on a failing website that is preventing tens of thousands of workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic from filing for unemployment benefits.

Hogan made the announcement during a Wednesday news conference where he also announced new executive orders aimed at addressing the number of COVID-19 cases in state nursing homes, where deaths are 46 percent of the state’s total.

Maryland, as with other states, has been inundated with an unprecedented surge of unemployment claims in the last five weeks as it has added more than 340,000 new claims. Compounding that is a balky website developed to allow the state to handle claims from those not traditionally covered by unemployment, including self-employed and gig workers.

That site crashed within hours of opening and has had problems ever since.

“The IT contractor who developed this site and the Department of Labor have fallen short of the high standards that we have set,” said Hogan. “People of Maryland deserve better and the buck stops with me. So I am going to make sure that they do and that we do whatever it takes to get this straight so that every single Marylander gets every single penny of financial assistance that they deserve.”

Hogan said the site, which is now being taken offline nightly for maintenance, is adding new accounts at the rate of 33 per minute and accepting new claims at the rate of 780 per hour.

“Hundreds of people are being helped but some of them are not getting the help fast enough,” said Hogan. “It frustrates the heck out of me just like it does all of those folks.”

The governor said the site is still operating too slowly, but Hogan stopped short of saying he would fire Sagitec, the company responsible for designing the site.

“We’re very frustrated that they haven’t gotten it fixed, but they’re working around the clock to fix it,” said Hogan. “Whether it makes sense to bring in a new contractor, they have to start from scratch … I’m not sure shutting it all down and starting over is a better solution, so we’re going to try to work through it.

The governor Wednesday also announced that he was focusing more on outbreaks that are hitting nursing homes.

“We are no longer on defense,” Hogan said. “We’re going on offense against this virus, attacking it from every angle with everything we’ve got.”

On Tuesday, the state began publicly reporting the number of cases in nursing homes and related deaths. The number of deaths is about 48% of all confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the state and 21 percent of all confirmed cases.

Hogan ordered all nursing homes to begin mandatory testing of workers and residents in facilities and to develop staffing plans in the event of an outbreak. He also announced the hiring of 260 nurses and aides who can be sent to beleaguered facilities. The teams of one nurse and five to seven aides can care for up to 100 patients per shift, he said.

Hogan also ordered all nursing home facilities to abide by directives issued by strike teams sent into nursing homes to address cases. The governor said he is “increasingly concerned and quite frankly outraged that a few operators are not complying with directives from the state.”

The governor appointed Maryland National Guard Surgeon Army Col. Eric B. Allely, a doctor, to oversee nursing home compliance with those state directives.

Additionally, the facilities are now directed to evaluate patients and staff daily and to provide updates to patients and families.

“It is heart-wrenching enough that families can’t visit their loved ones,” said Hogan. “It’s even worse when they can’t get information about what is happening inside these facilities.”

The governor said the state is opening up yet another front in the battle against the disease on the Eastern Shore, where spikes in cases among poultry industry workers is causing one county to have some of the highest rates of infection in the state, threatening the food supply chain.

Hogan said 262 cases among poultry workers has caused the case rate per 100,000 people in Wicomico County to surge to fifth-highest in the state.

The state has sent epidemiologists to the area to focus on testing, contact tracing and outreach. The state is opening a testing site at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury to test poultry workers. The state, along with Virginia and Delaware, has requested federal assistance for the Delmarva peninsula. A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to arrive there Wednesday night.

“These outbreaks are not only a serious public health concern,” said Hogan, “they’re also a potential threat to Maryland’s leading agricultural industry and to our nation’s essential food supply chain.”