Michael A. Klopfer | Law Office of James E. Farmer

Attorney Michael A. Klopfer of the Law Office of James E. Farmer LLC was promoted to senior associate.

Klopfer has been with the Law Office of James E. Farmer, LLC for several years. After earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from Lenoir Rhyne University, during which time he also completed an internship with the Landlord-Tenant Division of the Washington, D.C. Superior Court, he went on to attend Widener University School of Law in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he earned his law degree in 2013. Subsequently, Attorney Klopfer took and passed the Maryland Bar Exam and the New Jersey Bar Exam in the summer of the same year.

A native of Charles County, Attorney Klopfer is committed to serving individuals and families in his community. In his personal injury practice, he is a dedicated and aggressive advocate for the injured and brings innovative legal strategies to every case.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.