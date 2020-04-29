Quantcast

Patient First now offering COVID-19 testing at 2 sites

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2020

Patient First now provides drive-up COVID-19 testing at its locations along Belair Road in Perry Hall and Crain Highway in Waldorf by appointment only. Appointments are made by calling a designated testing center. The Perry Hall location is at 8830 Belair Road and can be reached at 410-529-9200. The Waldorf location is at 2855 Crain Hwy. ...

