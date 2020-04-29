Thomas Mee | Howard Bank

Thomas Mee has joined Howard Bank as a senior vice president in commercial real estate and a senior lender.

A banker for 25 years, Mee will use his broad base of experience and extensive connections to help build Howard’s commercial real estate portfolio.

Mee joined EagleBank as vice president, relationship manager, in the commercial real estate department in the early 2000s. In this role he was responsible for structuring commercial loans including, office buildings, retail centers, multifamily properties, land development and construction. Mee also oversaw a $125 million real estate portfolio and produced more than $300 million in new commitments. In 2008, he was named senior vice president, senior real estate officer, where he managed a $1 billion commercial real estate portfolio and over 20 employees. Mee oversaw the growth of his department from $450 million to over $1 billion since his promotion in 2008.

In 2012, Mee joined Old Line Bank and was a voting member of the Management Loan Committee and a top producing senior lender and team leader. He was also involved in the due diligence associated with Old Line Bank’s acquisition of three local community banks.

Mee graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He also graduated from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking from the University of Pennsylvania.

