Amazon plans 2nd massive fulfillment center at Tradepoint Atlantic

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 30, 2020

Amazon plans to open another massive fulfillment center at the Tradepoint Atlantic development on Sparrows Point. Tradepoint Atlantic said Thursday that Amazon plans to add a 1-million-square-foot property. The online retailing and cloud infrastructure behemoth already operates an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center at the site in southeast Baltimore County. “Maryland is a great state for business and Amazon ...

