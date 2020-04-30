Quantcast

Baltimore begins aerial surveillance as homicides continue

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia Cano April 30, 2020

Starting Friday, the roughly 600,000 people living in Baltimore will be constantly recorded whenever they step out under the open sky. Marvin L. Cheatham Sr., for one, knows he could be watched as he goes to a doctor's appointment or visits friends. He'll be spied upon in his backyard, and as he steps into his car, ...

