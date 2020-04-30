Bianca Pinnock | Markham Law Firm

Bianca Pinnock has joined Markham Law Firm as an associate attorney.

Pinnock will continue her family law practice in both Maryland and Washington, which includes all aspects of divorce and adoptions.

Prior to joining Markham Law Firm, Pinnock worked at a boutique family law firm and as a law clerk for Judge Cynthia Callahan in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.