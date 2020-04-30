Bianca Pinnock | Markham Law Firm

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020

pinnock-bianca-markham-law-firmBianca Pinnock has joined Markham Law Firm as an associate attorney.

Pinnock will continue her family law practice in both Maryland and Washington, which includes all aspects of divorce and adoptions.

Prior to joining Markham Law Firm, Pinnock worked at a boutique family law firm and as a law clerk for Judge Cynthia Callahan in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

