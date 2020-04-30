Quantcast

Crosby Foundation grants $50K to local food bank, Community Crisis Response Fund

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020

To support local families and senior citizens struggling with food insecurity because of the COVID-19 crisis, the owners of Crosby Marketing Communications have granted $40,000 to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and $10,000 to the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) Community Crisis Response Fund. The grants were made by the Crosby Foundation, which ...

