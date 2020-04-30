Quantcast

GBMC earns A grade from national hospital safety group

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) received an ‘A’ grade from a national hospital-safety organization. GBMC is only one of 12 hospitals in the state to receive this high mark. The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based nonprofit, gives hospital safety grades twice per year based on categories that evaluate patient safety. The letter grade in The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo