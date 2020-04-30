Quantcast

In Md., advocates push for the release of older inmates

By: Capital News Service Angela Roberts April 30, 2020

Ask him, and Stanley Mitchell will proudly tell you he works 12 hour days. Over the last seven years, the 71-year-old Charles County resident has held a sweeping assortment of jobs, sometimes juggling several at the same time. It’s a big change after spending close to 40 years ping-ponging around the Maryland prison system, serving time ...

