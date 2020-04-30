Quantcast

Sheetz extends extra compensation for store employees until June

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020

Sheetz, the Pennsylvania-based restaurant and convenience chain with locations in Maryland and across the mid-Atlantic, Thursday announced it is extending its extra compensation for its store employees until June 4 as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Sheetz announced that it would pay an additional $3 per hour to its store employees until April 23. ...

