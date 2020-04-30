Quantcast

Sprouts Farmers Market hiring for new Baltimore store

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020

Sprouts Farmers Market Thursday announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Baltimore and expects to add 110 full- and part-time jobs to the local economy. The nearly 29,000-square-foot store at 3800 Boston St. is scheduled to open July 22 at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo