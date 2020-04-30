Quantcast

Suit challenges bond hearing policies, practices in Immigration Court

By: Hope Keller April 30, 2020

Attorneys for three jailed immigrants filed a class action lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore challenging what they say are unconstitutional bond hearing policies and practices of the Baltimore Immigration Court that lead to the arbitrary detention of non-U.S. citizens. U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr is among the defendants listed in the complaint, ...

