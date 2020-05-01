Quantcast

Baltimore area construction starts rise in March despite outbreak

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 1, 2020

Construction starts in the Baltimore metro area in March outpaced the year before despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report. While emergency orders issued by Gov. Larry Hogan have kept most workers at home, labor on new buildings continued as "essential" work. As a result, while many businesses shuttered, work on new residential and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo