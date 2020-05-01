Quantcast

Judge orders Jessup detainee’s release amid COVID-19

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 1, 2020

A federal judge Thursday ordered the release of a Howard County Detention Center detainee after a nurse at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang said the continued detention of Mauricio Coreas  at the Jessup jail would place his health in jeopardy in violation of his constitutional right to due process ...

