Quantcast

FDA approves South Korean virus tests for use in Maryland

By: Associated Press May 1, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has formally approved the use of 500,000 coronavirus tests purchased by the state of Maryland from a South Korean company.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo