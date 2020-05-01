Quantcast

Redmer steps down as Md. insurance commissioner

By: Sean Wallace May 1, 2020

Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr. has stepped down from his post to become executive director of Maryland Auto Insurance. Gov. Larry Hogan named Kathleen A. Birrane, former principal counsel to the administration, as Redmer’s replacement. Redmer has served as the state insurance commissioner during two separate appointments -- most recently since January 2015, and previously from ...

